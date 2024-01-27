ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $1,100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $830.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $867.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The firm has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $883.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $729.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

