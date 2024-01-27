Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 272,355 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,355 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. 6,099,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560,827. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

