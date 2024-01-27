Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 289,020 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,020 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of The Carlyle Group worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

