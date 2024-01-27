Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 298,303 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 156.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.51% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $67.37. 1,019,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,190. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

