Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4,042.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,438 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. 421,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

