Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.13 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1,185.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $193.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

