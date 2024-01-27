Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.47 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.04% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. 373,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

