Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.81 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ:VC traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 220,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.