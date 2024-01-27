Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.88 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.45% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $26,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $842.82. 33,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,485. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $487.22 and a 52 week high of $961.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $844.60 and a 200 day moving average of $724.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

