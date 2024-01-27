Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $27.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $222.36. The stock had a trading volume of 691,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

