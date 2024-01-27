Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,675 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $130,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

