Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 723,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.00% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.17. 413,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,006. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

