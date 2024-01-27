Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,344,215 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,344,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 314,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,388,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,722 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 97,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

QCOM traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

