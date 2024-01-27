Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 50,683 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,683 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $29,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after buying an additional 510,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

