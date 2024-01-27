Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $20.21 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of W. R. Berkley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
WRB stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
