Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of Kanzhun worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.