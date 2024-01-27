Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 8,845,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Shares of ARZGF stock remained flat at $21.72 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $21.87.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
