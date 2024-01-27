Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 1,788,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,240. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 170,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

