ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASX Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045. ASX has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.
ASX Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASX
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.