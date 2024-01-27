ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045. ASX has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

