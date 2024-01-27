Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 16.24%.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 99,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,342. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

