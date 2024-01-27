Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

ATLX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 103,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.