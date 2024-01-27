Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average of $217.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $256.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

