Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $34.11 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.52 billion and approximately $381.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $34.11 or 0.00080993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00030467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,072,387 coins and its circulating supply is 367,039,477 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.