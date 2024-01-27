Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $248.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $234.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.19. 338,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,065. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $21.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

