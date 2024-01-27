Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avivagen Stock Performance

Shares of Avivagen stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322,413.50, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.03. Avivagen has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.