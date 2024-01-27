Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 284.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $273,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. 812,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,778. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

