Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.46 or 0.00017710 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $48.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00020410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,176.15 or 1.00059208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011294 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00206179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,052,933 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,031,195.2365197 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.25472506 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $53,948,578.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

