Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $71.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

