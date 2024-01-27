B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.88.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTO

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.70. 3,095,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,946. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.27.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.