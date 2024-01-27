B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.88.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.27. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.