Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 12,352,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,201. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

