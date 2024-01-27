Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.27 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. 4,105,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

