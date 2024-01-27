Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Trading Up 6.3%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 1,066,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,153,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Banc of California Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

