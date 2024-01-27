Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $172,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $315,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

