Bank of America Lowers James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $35.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 33,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

