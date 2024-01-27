Bank of America Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to “Buy”

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 5,987,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,479. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nomura by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nomura by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nomura by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nomura by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

