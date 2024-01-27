Bank of America Upgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to “Neutral”

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.