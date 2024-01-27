Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $52.40.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.80. 292,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.