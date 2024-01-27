Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after buying an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

