Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 705,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

