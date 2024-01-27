Barclays Boosts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $55.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.93. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,341 shares of company stock worth $1,458,996. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.