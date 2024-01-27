Barclays Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $175.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,807,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

