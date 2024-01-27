Barclays Boosts Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $105.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.00. 972,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,762. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $145.35.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.