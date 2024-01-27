Barclays Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $63.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore raised their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $68.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

