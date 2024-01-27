Barclays Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $150.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

