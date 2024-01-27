Barclays Increases Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target to $17.00

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 435,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after buying an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,894,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

