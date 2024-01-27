Barclays Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.86.
Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
