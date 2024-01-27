Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 444,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $982.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

