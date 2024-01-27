Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 793.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASFY. Morgan Stanley cut Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

