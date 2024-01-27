BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

About BayFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAFN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.